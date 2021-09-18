People reject Nawaz, Maryam narratives: Usman Dar

SIALKOT, Sep 18 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Saturday that people had rejected the narratives of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar, saying

that most of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) members in the national

and provincial assemblies would leave them in next elections.



Addressing a press conference here at Jinnah House, he said that Shahbaz Sharif’s

address to PML-N workers’ convention in Sialkot was to mount pressure on Maryam

Nawaz.



He said that Khawaja Asif had proved by holding a workers convention in the courtyard

of his house that he was not popular among the people.



Usman Dar said that vote bank of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) had increased in the city,

saying that in 2016 Cantonment Board elections, PTI won one seat and now in 2021

Cantonment Board elections, the party won 2 seats.



The SAPM said that sewerage, water supply, solid waste management, traffic management

and upgrading of parks projects worth Rs 17 billion were underway in the district.



He said that mega project of sewerage, water supply, solid waste management, traffic

management and upgrading parks projects in the city would provide upgraded and

advanced municipal facilities to the people of Sialkot.



Apart from, 61 projects worth Rs 22.50 billion were underway while 101 new ADP

schemes had been added to the annual development programme this year at a cost

of Rs 29 billion, he said.



Usman Dar said the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies was

going to be built at a cost of Rs 16 billion.



He said that a total of Rs 80 billion development projects would be completed before

June 2023, which would directly benefit to the citizens and would be truly a game changer.

He said that Shahabpura flyover would be completed by the end of December.



Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his visit to Sialkot few days ago

had directed to expedite the work on pending projects and government officials had

been suspended for incompetence, he said.



He said that chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was appointed by the

previous government and the Bureau had recovered Rs 500 billion in last three years,

adding the NAB was working independently.



“I advise Khawaja Asif and other NAB-affected politicians to defend their cases in

courts”, he said.



The SAPM said that opposition committed corruption through money laundering.

He said due to agricultural reforms made by the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)

government, the farmers were prosperous today.



On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad

Akhlaq said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a true leader and the new generation

was looking towards him. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was a party of

political slaves.