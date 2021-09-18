Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country; PMD

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country on Sunday. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in southeast Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab and Kashmir. According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Shallow monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern and lower southern parts of the country and are likely to strengthen during the next few days. During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at a few places in Kashmir and northeast Punjab. The rainfall(mm) recorded during the last 24 hours was in Kashmir: Kotli 27, Muzaffarabad (Airport 24, City 18), Garhi Dupatta 13, and Punjab: Mangla 03, Murree 01. The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Dadu, Sibbi 43 C, Rahim Yar Khan, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mohenjodharo 42 C.