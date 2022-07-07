Payment of outstanding dues to Radio Pakistan pensioners’ starts: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the Radio Pakistan’s pensioners would get their outstanding dues before Eid-ul-Azha as the payment process had been started on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The branches of National Bank of Pakistan and Habib Bank would remain open on Friday (tomorrow) on the special instructions of PM Shehbaz Sharif , the minister said in a series of tweets.

وزیراعظم کے خصوصی حکم پر نیشنل بینک اور حبیب بینک کی شاخیں کل کھلی رہیں گی

She termed the initiative a “big gift” for the Radio Pakistan’s pensioners from the prime minister on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Marriyum said the issue of payment to Radio Pakistan’s pensioners had been lingering for quite some time.