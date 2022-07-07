Payment of outstanding dues to Radio Pakistan pensioners’ starts: Marriyum

Payment of outstanding dues to Radio Pakistan pensioners' starts: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the Radio Pakistan’s pensioners would get their outstanding dues before Eid-ul-Azha as the payment process had been started on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The branches of National Bank of Pakistan and Habib Bank would remain open on Friday (tomorrow) on the special instructions of PM Shehbaz Sharif , the minister said in a series of tweets.

She termed the initiative a “big gift” for the Radio Pakistan’s pensioners from the prime minister on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Marriyum said the issue of payment to Radio Pakistan’s pensioners had been lingering for quite some time.

Children playing with their sacrificial animals in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

A vendor is displaying sacrificial animals to attract the customers at Bhatta Chowk Cattle Market in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Azha

A veterinary worker is spraying on the sacrificial animals against Lumpy Skin Disease and Congo fever as people are buying cattle for sacrifice in connection with Eid-ul-Azha at temporary cattle markets at at Sabzal Road.

A road side vender is displaying and selling butcher knives in connection with the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

A blacksmith is busy in sharpening knives to be used for slaughtering sacrificial animals in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Azha

A beautiful bull is running and out of control but youngsters handling and getting control over sacrificial animal on a road at Latifabad in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Azha

Vendors showing a sacrificial animals to the customer for selling in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Azha at temporary cattle Market at Hatri area in the city

A Veterinary doctor busy in spraying on the sacrificial animals against lumpy skin disease and Congo fever as people are buying cattle for sacrifice in connection with Eid-ul-Azha at temporary cattle markets in the provincial capital city

A large number of camels standing with their owners at Nag Shah Cattle Market waiting for costumers as the price of sacrificial animals skyrocketing in connection with Eid-ul-Azha

A large number of camels displayed by vendor to attract the customers at main Cattle Market at Superhighway in connection with Eid-ul-Azha.

A vendor displaying and selling decoration items for sacrificial animals near Eid-ul-Azha.

Vendors are displaying and selling their animals for sacrifice in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Azha

