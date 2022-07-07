A large number of people boarding on train at Lahore Railway Station for going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha with their dear ones.

APP67-070722 LAHORE: July 07 - A large number of people boarding on train at Lahore Railway Station for going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha with their dear ones.APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP68-070722 LAHORE: July 07  People sitting on rooftop of bus due to shortage of transport as large number of people going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha with their dear ones.APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari