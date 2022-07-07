PhotosFeature Photos A large number of people boarding on train at Lahore Railway Station for going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha with their dear ones. Thu, 7 Jul 2022, 10:22 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP67-070722 LAHORE: July 07 - A large number of people boarding on train at Lahore Railway Station for going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha with their dear ones.APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP67-070722 LAHORE: APP68-070722 LAHORE: July 07 People sitting on rooftop of bus due to shortage of transport as large number of people going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha with their dear ones.APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari