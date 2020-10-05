ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP):Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan Ahmad Jawad Rubai Monday appreciated the people and Government of Pakistan for their support to his country and their just cause.

He was speaking at a seminar organized by the Embassy of the State of Palestine in cooperation with the General Union of Palestine Students – Pakistan Branch, a press release said.

The ambassador particularly referred to the Pakistani position about Palestine as reflected in the speeches of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minster in his address to the UN General Assembly stressed the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions, he added.

The ambassador also highlighted decades old ties between Palestine and Pakistan.

About 30 young men and women from the Tiger Force also attended the seminar.

On the occasion, a video about the Palestinian issue in Urdu language was also screened.