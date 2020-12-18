ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Foreign Office Spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry on Friday said that Pakistan would provide all assistance to Afghan authorities for permanent peace in the whole region.

“We are in contact with Afghan parties tackling peace process prerequisite for development of entire region, “ he stated in an interview with a state television channel.

Shedding light on initiatives for peace taken between United States and Afghanistan, he said there had been Intra-Afghan dialogue besides other meetings for the purpose of peace.

In reply to a question about terrorist activities in Pakistani areas, he said, “We have forwarded our concern to relevant parties for halting misuse of Afghan’s soil against Pakistan.”

Commenting on ceasefire violations along the line of control (LoC), committed by India, he said BJP led government had expressed highly irresponsible attitude towards Pakistan that resulted in ceasefire violations along the line of control.

Pakistan, he said had apprised the United Nations and other responsible organizations for Indian attack on a vehicle and officers of UN military observer group.