Pakistan wants to enhance its economic, trade ties with Russia: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan wanted to enhance its economic and trade ties with Russian Federation.

The Speaker along with a parliamentary delegation called on the Speaker of the Federal Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Ms. Valentina Matvienko, at the Federal Assembly of Russia, said a press release received here on Friday

The parliamentary delegation comprised Members of the National Assembly Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Abdul Qadir Patel, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Sattar, and Sher Ali Arbab.

During his meeting, Ayaz Sadiq has expressed gratitude for the warm reception extended by Ms. Valentina Matvienko to him and his delegation.

Ms. Valentina Matvienko, referencing her recent visit to Pakistan, lauded the hospitality and reception extended to her by Pakistan’s parliament.

Ayaz Sadiq while underscoring the significance of strengthening Pak-Russia parliamentary ties said that parliamentary cooperation could play a pivotal role in solidifying ties between both the countries.

He appreciated the participation and support of his Russian counterpart at the first Speakers’ Conference held at Islamabad under the auspices of the National Assembly of Pakistan in 2014.

Ayaz Sadiq also said that the invitation extended to him by his Russian counterpart to officially visit Russia is an important step towards strengthening parliamentary ties.

The Speaker expressed satisfaction with the growing ties between the two countries at the parliamentary, diplomatic, and governmental levels.

He highlighted recent high-level engagements, including meetings between the Presidents and Prime Ministers of both nations, the visit of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister to Russia, Ms. Matvienko’s visit to Pakistan, and visits by Pakistan’s Federal Ministers for Energy and Privatization to Russia, as encouraging developments.

Ayaz Sadiq emphasized the need to enhance interactions between the parliamentarians of both nations.

He reiterated Pakistan’s desire to strengthen economic and trade ties between Pakistan and Russia. He further stressed the importance of fostering connections between the business communities of both countries to promote economic and trade cooperation.

Ms. Valentina Matvienko said that Russia highly values its growing diplomatic, parliamentary, and economic relations with Pakistan.

She further said that this meeting marks a significant step toward fortifying bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of collaboration between Pakistan and Russia.