33.8 C
Islamabad
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalED Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of SCO calls on CJCSC
National

ED Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of SCO calls on CJCSC

66
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Apr 26 (APP): Executive Director (ED) Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Major General Ularbek Sharsheyev called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) here Saturday at Joint Staff Headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides discussed evolving security dynamics in the region and collaborative measures to enhance counter terrorism cooperation, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The CJCSC acknowledged the efforts of SCO (RATS) for promoting regional cooperation to fight the menace of terrorism and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to ensuring sustainable peace at the regional and global levels.

Visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, it further said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan