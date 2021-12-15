Pakistan to provide all out support for Afghanistan to avert humanitarian crisis : PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday stated that Pakistan will support Afghan people in every possible way to avert humanitarian crisis

The Prime Minister made the remarks while chairing the second meeting of Apex Committee on Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Ahmed, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Planning Minister Asad Umer, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Advisor Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yousaf and senior civil and military officers.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the world would not repeat the mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan. He urged the international community to support the vulnerable people of Afghanistan.

. The Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan had already committed to immediate relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs. five billion, which comprised of food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

The Apex Committee was briefed that as per directions of the Prime Minister the facility of free COVID vaccination for all Afghans entering Pakistan from land borders was being continued. The process of obtaining Pakistani visa had been simplified for Afghans.

The Prime Minister also instructed that humanitarian organizations wishing to work from Pakistan to support efforts in Afghanistan should be facilitated as Pakistan had already committed to being the air and land bridge for humanitarian support to Afghanistan.

Participants of the Apex Committee again expressed concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasized that Pakistan will not abandon Afghans in their time of need.

On Sunday, Pakistan is hosting an extraordinary session of OIC Foreign Ministers in Islamabad to highlight the plight of vulnerable Afghan people in these testing times and to discuss ways for helping them.