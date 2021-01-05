Pakistan to continue to stand with Kashmiri brethren till resolution of Kashmir issue: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 05 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday reiterated that Pakistan would continue to stand with Kashmiri brethren till the resolution of Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions through a free and fair plebiscite under UN auspices.

Speaking in the Senate, the Foreign Minister said, “We had a unified approach on this [Kashmir] issue and we send a loud and clear message to the international community and

to our Kashmiri brethren that on the issue of self-determination, the people of Pakistan

stood with you, standing with you and we will continue to stand with you till the resolution of the issue on a promise made by the UN according to the UN resolutions through a free and fair plebiscite under the UN auspices”,

The minister urged the opposition, “let us join hands on this issue, which is vital for Pakistan, it is vital for our economic wellbeing”.

Regarding the water issue, the Foreign Minister said we were aware of the fact that this regime in India was trying to undermine the Indus Water Treaty which was guaranteed by

the World Bank. He has met with the President of the WB on the issue twice, he added.

Speaking in the Senate, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has advocated the Kashmir cause at international fora effectively and would continue to do so.

The international media in their articles has also highlighted the plight of Kashmiri people and human rights violation by the Indian forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said.

He said for the first time, regular hearing was held on the issue in European Union and US Congress besides taking up trice the issue by UN Security Council.

The Minister also thanked the Chinese government for supporting Pakistan on Kashmir issue at all international fora.

He also thanked overseas Pakistani for staging protest for the rights of Kashmiri people in the capital of US and European countries.

The world also witnessed a mammoth gathering of overseas Pakistani in front of UN building in 2019 when Imran Khan was presenting Kashmir cause before the world forum, Shah Mehmood said.

Regarding suggestion given by Sirajul Haq about holding international conference on Kashmir, the minister said “it was a good idea and we have to devise a joint action plan.”

Inviting the opposition, Shah Mehmmod said, “ the doors of foreign office are open for them and [the government] would like to be take benefit from your views ”.

He said that he had written letters to the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to come to foreign office and the government was ready to brief them about Kashmir issue. The government was also ready to incorporate all workable suggestions by the opposition leaders in the policy, he said.

However, he regretted that they (opposition leaders) did not respond to his letters.