Pakistan community’s participation in Luxembourg International Bazaar appreciated

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):The Pakistan embassy in Belgium appreciated on Saturday the active participation of the Pakistan community in Luxembourg at the ongoing Luxembourg International Bazaar featuring stalls from across the world.
“The vibrant Pakistani stall showcased variety of beautiful handicrafts, food and textiles,” it said on X, formerly twitter.
