BEIJING: May 08 – Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Prof. Ahsan Iqbal meeting with Vice Foreign Minister of China H.E. Sun Weidong at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing. APP/AMI/MAF/TZD
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Prof. Ahsan Iqbal presenting commemorative coin and postage stamp which launched to celebrate the “Decade of CPEC” to Vice Foreign Minister of China H.E. Sun Weidong at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing.
