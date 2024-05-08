ICCI organizes seminar on mental health

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Wednesday urged the pressing need to provide essential information and vital resources to individuals navigating mental health issues.

Addressing a seminar on mental health care in times of financial constraints, he said that awareness sessions on such crucial issues always proved beneficial for the patients to help them come out of the stress and thereby lead a normal life.

The ICCI always remained in forefront to address such issues of the business community and the general public, he said adding that it was also committed to organize such sessions in future for the benefit of the general public and promote awareness about mental health.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Uzaira Rafique Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University underscored the need for developing strong bounds with nature, families and social values to maintain mental health and reduce stress.

She apprised about the Mental Wellness Center established in Fatima Jinnah Women University and reaffirmed unwavering commitment to promote the well being of the entire community.

She also lauded the efforts of Zafar Bakhtawari and Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari for promoting student linkages with the ICCI and initiating entrepreneur start ups for them.