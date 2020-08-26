Pakistan Army relief, rescue efforts continue in rain-hit Karachi: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Aug 26 (APP): Pakistan Army relief and rescue efforts were continued in various parts of Karachi affected by heavy rains.

Army’s engineers along with heavy machinery and specialised equipment have been deployed to stop water flow from Malir Nadi by refilling the breached area, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued here on Wednesday.

Water in Malir Nadi had reduced and backflow from Quaidabad to Malir Nadi had started.

Army engineers boats were employed in various areas to shift stranded people to safer places.

Cooked meal was being provided to affected population struck due to heavy rains .

At least 200 families have been marooned in Dur Mohammad Goth and Kohi Goth because of flooding in the Malir Nadi, it said, adding they have taken refuge on the rooftops of their houses and will be rescued via helicopters after weather clearance.