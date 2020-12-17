Pak-Saudi cooperation in trade, economy, tourism and culture to be enhanced in 2021: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):The collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in various fields including trade, economy and culture will be enhanced further during new year, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Thursday.

Talking to media, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are time tested friends and some Indian lobbies are wanted to spoil Pakistan’s relations with China and Arab countries.

He said that all issues between Pakistan and Arab countries including visa facilities are being resolved.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to (UAE) United Arab Emirates will make an end to this negative propaganda.

Ashrafi said that Pakistan will not support any sanctions on any country including Turkey. Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Imran khan and Amir-e-Kuwait along with Islamic leadership are committed to resolve confronting issues of Muslim world.

Pakistan welcomes resumption of relations between Qatar and Gulf countries and values endeavors of Amir-e-Kuwait in this regard,said Ashrafi.

Tahir Ashrafi underlined that Pakistan is not a weak country that others can interfere in foreign and internal policies and affairs of Pakistan.

There is brotherly relationship between Saudi crown prince Muhammad bin Salman and Prime Minister Imran Khan and this Muslim brotherhood between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will get new heights as cooperation between both the Islamic countries will be extended in areas of economy, religion, tourism and culture in 2021.

Responding to another question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that Pakistan wants more effective and reinforced role of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), adding that Pakistan will not accept any other forum parallel to OIC.