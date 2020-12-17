Police officials blocked Qadirabad area due to no entry without face mask as KP Government announced smart lockdown as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 in the city
APP31-171220 PESHAWAR: December 17  Police officials blocked Qadirabad area due to no entry without face mask as KP Government announced smart lockdown as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 in the city. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP31-171220

ALSO READ  ‘Massive’ loss of life averted due to PM’s timely, effective steps against coronavirus: Shibli

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR