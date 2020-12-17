Home Photos General Coverage Photos Police officials blocked Qadirabad area due to no entry without face mask... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Police officials blocked Qadirabad area due to no entry without face mask as KP Government announced smart lockdown as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 in the city Thu, 17 Dec 2020, 10:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-171220 PESHAWAR: December 17 Police officials blocked Qadirabad area due to no entry without face mask as KP Government announced smart lockdown as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 in the city. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP31-171220 ALSO READ ‘Massive’ loss of life averted due to PM’s timely, effective steps against coronavirus: Shibli RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ‘Massive’ loss of life averted due to PM’s timely, effective steps against coronavirus: Shibli 980,000 Pakistanis sent abroad for employment in two years: Zulfi Sania opens digitally enabled Ehsaas survey in Sialkot