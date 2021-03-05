Over 100 peacocks die due to Newcastle during week

MITHI, Mar 05 (APP):Over 100 peacocks have been died in the rural villages of Kharo Bajir, Toh, Chaho, Malnhor and others.

The villagers said the beauty of Tharparkar was in danger and over 100 birds had been died in a week while many others were still sick.

The villagers said that they had informed the Wildlife Department several times but no action was taken.

They said the birds die every year in the summer due to the disease of the queen field. No action was still taken by the department concerned for safety of the birds.