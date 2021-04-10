RAWALPINDI, Apr 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Saturday that the opposition’s hopes to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had dashed to ground due to lack of political wisdom.

He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a 10-party alliance of opposition parties, had divided into pieces due to its internal skirmishes and vested interests.

Addressing a press conference at the PTI Secretariat here, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said, “PDM does not exist right now, it has further been divided into two parties, there is a rift between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).”

He added that PDM was nothing more than a mess of people of different ideologies.

The minister said that the opposition was no more a challange for the present government except inflation.

He said that the government was making all out efforts to control inflation adding that every possible effort was being made to facilitate the common man.

Responding to a query, he said that Jehangir Tareen was still a part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The minister said that Tareen had done a great job to ulpift the party, however, he was seeking justice from PTI, adding, “Not only Jehangir Tareen is being held accountable, Sardar Nasrullah, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Khusro Bakhtiar families’ mills have also been given notices.”

The minister added that Jehangir Tareen’s associates said that they would talk to the Prime Minister for reconciliation.

He informed that even the inquiry against me was also being conducted under NAB.

Senior Minister Aleem Khan remained committed and became a part of the cabinet again after being cleared, he added.

He said that the prime minister believed in merit and wanted to ensure supremacy of law.

Answering another query, he refuted the impression of any forward block being created in PTI and said that there would be no change in Punjab government.

Member Provincial Assembly MPA Haji Amjad Mehmood, Wasiq Qayum, chuadhry Muhammad Afzal and others were also present on the occasion.