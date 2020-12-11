Opposition promoting sole agenda of saving its corruption: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, Dec 11 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said the opposition was promoting the sole agenda of saving its corruption.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said the opposition leaders had proved that they were totally unconcerned about the safety of the general public in the coronavirus pandemic.

The opposition was doing political events at the cost of the lives of the people, he said.

They were causing spread of coronavirus through meetings and this showed their insincerity with the people, he said and stressed that putting the lives of the people at stake was no politics.

Usman Buzdar emphasised that getting an NRO was the actual destination of PDM but they should remember that they would not get it from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The desires of the opposition would not be fulfilled and the government would complete its tenure, he added.