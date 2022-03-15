Open sale-purchase adding to political turmoil: Asharfi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Asharfi Tuesday regretted that “open sale and purchase” was adding to the current political instability and turmoil in the country.

Ironically, a person with not even a single seat (in the Parliament) was manoeuvring to enter the power corridors, he said while addressing the concluding session of National Youth and Parliamentarians Peace building Summit 2022, organized by Signify, a consulting, advocacy and implementation organization, here at Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services.

Ashrafi, who is also Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman, said the heavy expenses incurred on electioneering were already beyond the imagination of a common man.

It was coupled with the ongoing ‘sale and purchase’ of the elected representatives, which was further creating disappointment among the masses, he added.

Besides the political crises, he said, the country had been facing other challenges such as extremism and sectarianism for the last 20 years.

He exhorted the youth to rise against all the social evils and pledge to put the house in order as no one from abroad would help resolve the issues. “We can regain the lost glory by speaking up against evils” and promoting the values love, peace and religious harmony in the society, he added.