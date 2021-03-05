ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): Continuing its upward trajectory as one of the premier higher education and research institutions in the world, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has significantly improved its global standing as per Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2021, released the other day.

In the subject area of Engineering and Technology, NUST has not only retained first place in Pakistan for the 5th consecutive year but also ascended 46 positions from its last year’s ranking to its new standing at 214 globally.

In the same subject area, NUST has been ranked at 143 among world universities in the discipline of Computer Science and Information Systems (CS&IS).

In addition to that, the university has taken a giant leap in the discipline of Business and Management (in the subject area of Social Sciences and Management) by standing amongst 251-300 universities.

Moreover, in the subject area of Natural Sciences, NUST has improved its standing to be amongst 401-450 universities in 2021. The university has also been ranked for the first time in the discipline of Biological Sciences.

NUST is now among one of the two top universities of Pakistan to have been ranked in three out of five subject areas of QS Subject Rankings.

As per the 2021 rankings, NUST has also featured prominently in six other disciplines, namely Electrical and Electronics Engineering; Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Physics and Astronomy; Mathematics; and Chemistry.