MULTAN, Oct 19 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Monday said no one would be allowed to violate sanctity of mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah, father of the nation.

In a statement issued here, the foreign minister stated that Maryam Nawaz violated sanctity of Quaid’s mausoleum. He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had ill repute in respecting the national institutions as Maryam’s father Nawaz Sharif had also attacked the apex court in past.

Qureshi condemned Maryam’s move and stated that she was trying to harm respect of institutions in order to save her father Nawaz Sharif. The attacks on state institutions were unacceptable, he remarked.

While inaugurating a road scheme in UC 48 in NA-156, the foreign minister said the opposition tried to seek relief during legislation on Financial Action Task Force (FATF). After categorical denial of any sort of relief by the government, they were now trying to create chaos in the country, he said and added that the opposition would fail in its designs.

The opposition is unable to digest country’s rapid progress during the ongoing regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and wanted to push the country back to darkness, Qureshi said.

The leaders of Opposition parties, he said, wanted to escape accountability of their looted wealth but they would have to be accountable.

The foreign minister said that the government was aware of inflation in the country and striving hard to control it, adding, the current inflation was the result of bad policies of the previous governments.

The previous governments had also damaged tax system, he maintained. The foreign minister also claimed that the incumbent government brought stability to economy through its policies while the economic indicators were witnessing improvement. The exports and remittances of the country were also being increased. The current account deficit had also been reduced remarkably, he mentioned.

About CPEC, Qureshi stated the second phase of the mega project was heading forward rapidly and it would bring prosperity in across the country.

Qureshi observed that COVID-19 had affected the national economy like rest of the world. However, the coronavirus situation was tackled in a best way by the government. Pakistan’s steps against COVID-19 were being acknowledge internationally.