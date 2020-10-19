ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday said the government, parliament and people of Pakistan have cordial relations with the brotherly people of Afghanistan based on shared history, faith and culture.

He reiterated the need to strengthen the bilateral relations through enhanced economic cooperation and parliamentary ties for establishment of an inclusive society.

The Senate chairman expressed these views in a meeting with Leader of of Hizb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar here, said a press release.

The Senate chairman observed that Pakistan seeks strong and robust partnership with Afghan government and has always supported Afghanistan in its difficult times.

“A stable and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours, is in the national interest of Pakistan”, he observed.

He said Pakistan’s support for Afghan peace process and Intra-Afghan Negotiations has been acknowledged by Afghan government and the international community.

We reiterate our continued support for the peace process. He further said the start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations has provided a historic opportunity that the Afghan leadership should seize to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

He also underscored the need for strong people-to-people contacts as such contacts are fundamental element of our relations.

He observed that Pakistan is also undertaking measures to enhance education, health services and air connectivity with Afghanistan and that more than 4,000 students have availed scholarship at various universities in Pakistan.

Sanjrani emphasized the need for enhanced trade and economic linkages between Pakistan and Afghanistan saying that closer economic relations provide stronger underpinnings for a durable and constructive relationship.

“In the midst of COVID-19, Pakistan opened its border for transit and bilateral trade for Afghanistan as a special gesture”, the Senate chairman said.

This signifies the importance we attach to our brotherly relations. The Senate chairman further said Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for the last four decades and Pakistan remains committed to their safe and dignified return.

Afghan Leader thanked the Senate chairman for the warm welcome. He emphasized the need for enhanced linkages and cooperation.