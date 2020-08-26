NCOC emphasizes SOPs, health guidelines’ compliance in tourism destinations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), following reopening of the tourism sector, Wednesday stressed for compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and health guidelines on tourism destinations,besides encouraging sentinel testing at various locations for virus detection.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar discussed the update on Muharram management

plan and SOPs compliance at various tourist destinations.

The Forum was informed that violations of safety guidelines and social

distancing were noticed at tourist sites which created risk of resurgence

of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The Forum was also briefed that the SOPs compliance wearing of facemasks,

use of hand sanitizers and social distancing were necessary to contain

the pandemic break out in the country.

However, adherence to safety guidelines had improved during Muharram

majalis that needed to be optimized further with public cooperation.

The Forum directed the authorities concerned to speed up administrative

measures for SOPs compliance in high risk areas.