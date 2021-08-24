Naval Chief calls on Iranian naval leadership

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Tuesday called on Commander Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and Commander of Northern Fleet Commodore Abdolvahab Taheri during his official visit to Iran.

On arrival, the Naval Chief was received by Commander IRIN and was presented Guard of Honour, said a Pakistan Navy news release received here.

During meeting with Commander IRIN, the Naval Chief was given detail briefing on roles and objective of Iran Navy.

Besides, professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaborations and security environment of Indian Ocean Region were discussed.

The Admiral highlighted Pakistan Navy’s focused efforts towards Maritime Security, Counter Piracy Operations and PN initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP).

Iranian Naval Commander acknowledged and highly appreciated the role and contribution of Pakistan Navy for maintaining peace and stability in the maritime domain.

The dignitaries agreed to enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries in general and Navy to Navy in particular.

Afterwards, Naval Chief laid floral wreath at the Martyrs monument at the National Museum of Defence.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited Iranian Northern Fleet (4th Naval Regional HQ) at Bandar Anzali where he was given briefing on responsibilities and capabilities of Northern Fleet. Naval Chief also visited shipbuilding yards and Naval Museum.

It is expected that recent visit of the Naval Chief will further boost bilateral relations between the two navies.