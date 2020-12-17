Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the sad demise of mother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who breathed her last in November in London.

“My heartfelt condolences are with you in this hour of intense grief,” the Indian Prime Minister said in a letter delivered to Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

“I recall my interaction with her during my brief visit to Lahore in 2015. Her simplicity and warmth was indeed very touching,” he wrote in his letter.

“In this moment of profound grief, I pray to the Almighty to bestow strength upon you and your family to bear this irreparable loss. May the departed soul rest in peace.”

Indian Prime Minister’s letter was delivered to Ms Maryam Nawaz by a covering letter by Gaurav Ahluwalia Chargé d’ Affaires, High Commission of India, dated Dec 11.

The Indian diplomat requested Ms Maryam to conveyed the letter to Nawaz Sharif.

The Indian Prime Minister met late Ms Shamim Begum when he made a surprise visit to Pakistan on Dec 25, 2015, the birthday of the former Prime Minister, and also presented an Indian dress to his grand daughter who was to be wedded later in the evening.

It was the first visit of Indian prime Minister to Pakistan over 10 years. In another first the two flew together in a helicopter to Jati Umra, Raiwind where the Indian Prime Minister said he touched the feet of mother of Nawaz Sharif as a gesture of respect. Modi made the surprise announcement after his visit to Afghanistan where he addressed the Afghan parliament.