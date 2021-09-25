Naqash lauds support of House of Commons, CAIR for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Leader All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) and Chairman Islamic Political Party Saturday thanked the House of Commons (United Kingdom ) and the Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR) for their support to Kashmiris.

In a statement received here, the Hurriyet leader said India was committing serious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), so it was encouraging for Kashmiris that their plight was being felt in other parts of the world.

“This is a source of encouragement for Kashmiris and a big success of Pakistani diplomacy,” he maintained. The efforts made by the Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his team in this regard were commendable and encouraging.

Naqash said the statement of the House of Commons UK and CAIR was a source of relief for Kashmiris even when the occupied territory was witnessing the worst kind of state terrorism at the hands of India.

Custodial killing of two great Kashmiri leaders Mohammed Ashraf Sehrae and Baba-e-Hurriyet Syed Ali Shah Gilani and depriving them of proper funeral and burial were flagrant violations of international law which should be investigated impartially.

He lauded the demand of the House of Commons (UK) and CAIR to allow human rights organizations to visit Indian-occupied Kashmir for an impartial inquiry.

It is noteworthy that India had been engaged in a well-planned and systematic state terrorism for last several decades. However, he added, Kashmiri people were demanding their right to self-determination as per United Nations Security Council resolutions to decide their future.



On the contrary, India had been violating international laws not only by introducing draconian laws, changing culture and imposing religious terrorism by its 1.5 million military and paramilitary forces, but also labeling Kashmiris as terrorists.



Naqash expressed the hope that other countries and institutions would do like House of Common and CAIR had done in supporting Kashmiris to achieve their right.

Expressing his grief over the martyrdom of three innocent people in a fake encounter in Uri two days ago, Naqash said India had practically turned Kashmir into a slaughterhouse where innocent people were being killed daily and the world was silent on this.



He said Indian had practically failed in suppressing Kashmiris struggle for freedom as was evident from the fact that India had been increasing its forces in IIOJK with every passing day.