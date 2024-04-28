NADRA Signs MoU with Ebryx to Enhance Global Cybersecurity Offerings

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP):NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL) has partnered with Ebryx Private Limited, a leading provider of cybersecurity services, to develop a more robust cybersecurity infrastructure.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) enables NTL to enhance its cybersecurity portfolio and extend its reach in both local and international markets, says the press release issued on Sunday.

Under the agreement, NTL will integrate custom engineering solutions from Ebryx to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities and achieve self-sufficiency in this critical technology area.

This collaboration underscores NTL’s commitment to addressing emerging cyber threats and enhancing the resilience of critical infrastructure.

Ebryx brings over a decade of experience in delivering advanced cybersecurity consulting and managed services to Fortune 500 companies and is already working closely with Pakistan’s nCERT and PTA.