NPO to organize workshop on ‘mastering talent acquisition: strategies for success’

NPO
ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP):The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a workshop on “mastering talent acquisition: strategies for success’” on Tuesday (April 30).
Talent acquisition refers to the process of identifying and acquiring skilled workers to meet your organizational needs and its team is responsible for identifying, acquiring, assessing, and hiring candidates to fill open positions within a company, said an NPO document shared here on Sunday.
The workshop aimed at understanding talent needs, crafting compelling employer branding, implementing effective sourcing strategies, screening and assessing candidates, candidate experience and engagement, and measuring and optimizing talent acquisition success.
The webinar is designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders, engineers, project managers and supervisors.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services