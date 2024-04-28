NPO to organize workshop on ‘mastering talent acquisition: strategies for success’

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP):The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a workshop on “mastering talent acquisition: strategies for success’” on Tuesday (April 30).

Talent acquisition refers to the process of identifying and acquiring skilled workers to meet your organizational needs and its team is responsible for identifying, acquiring, assessing, and hiring candidates to fill open positions within a company, said an NPO document shared here on Sunday.

The workshop aimed at understanding talent needs, crafting compelling employer branding, implementing effective sourcing strategies, screening and assessing candidates, candidate experience and engagement, and measuring and optimizing talent acquisition success.

The webinar is designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders, engineers, project managers and supervisors.