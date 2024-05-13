Third edition of Global AI Summit returns to Riyadh this September

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Third edition of the Global AI Summit is set to take place from September 10 to 12, this year at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center under the patronage of Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

According to SPA, SDAIA President Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, expressed gratitude to the Crown Prince for his unwavering support for the Global AI Summit, and emphasized the pivotal role Mohammad bin Salman plays in advancing the national data and AI agenda, maximizing the benefits of cutting-edge technologies, and improving the Kingdom’s global standing and reinforcing its leadership position in the field.

Al-Ghamdi said, “This summit builds upon the remarkable achievements of its previous editions, in 2020 and 2022, under the gracious patronage of the Crown Prince. The third edition of the summit distinguishes itself through its extensive range of topics covering diverse areas of global interest in data and AI. This is particularly significant considering the rapid progress of these technologies and their profound impact on individuals and institutions.”

The summit will cover key topics in the field of AI, such as innovation and industry trends, shaping a brighter future for AI, and cultivating an enabling environment for human talent.

Sub-themes will delve into various aspects, including local and global AI applications, the integral relationship between humans and AI, business leadership in AI, the correlation between data and applications, generative AI, AI ethics, AI processing and infrastructure, and the role of AI in smart cities.

Al-Ghamdi extended an invitation to leading AI policymakers and individuals passionate about data and innovation to participate in the upcoming summit.

The gathering aims to tackle critical issues surrounding AI development and establish a framework for its responsible use.

According to Al-Ghamdi, the summit is expected to have a positive impact both locally and internationally. It aims to strengthen the Kingdom’s role in supporting the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, thus contributing to a better future for all.

Al-Ghamdi emphasized the summit’s significance to Saudi Vision 2030, led by the Crown Prince, and said that it aspires to make Riyadh a global compass for AI advancements, fostering collaboration on responsible AI development that benefits humanity as a whole.

Attendees will gain insights from prominent international decision makers, ministers, heads of organizations, and tech CEOs.

The summit will facilitate interaction with leading data scientists and AI researchers, offering a global perspective on cutting-edge developments.

The event is expected to witness local and international agreements, which will form the foundation of future international initiatives in AI led by Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ghamdi said that this third edition of the Global AI Summit underscores the Kingdom’s ambition, as envisioned by the Crown Prince, to become a leading global model in the AI field.