NADRA launches new identity card verification system

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a new system of verification and renewal of identity cards.

According to an official of NADRA, this new system can verify or identify registration of any irrelevant person in the family system with NADRA.

He said that with this an operation has been launched against foreigners living in Pakistan illegally. New technology will be used to reach a fake identity card through artificial intelligence to stop the wrong registration of any such card with NADRA.

Through this new system, Pakistani citizens can get details and verification of family members while sending SMS from their registered mobile phones to 8900.

He added citizens can get required details while sending Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number and date of issuance.

In reply, all details of the family tree will be provided while there is also an option to make corrections in details. He added citizens can register their mobile numbers from any NADRA center.