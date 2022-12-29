NA Speaker pays tributes to armed forces for anti terror action

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday paid moving tribute to Pakistan Army for the vigorous action against terrorists in the district Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, he paid homage to the soldiers who were martyred during action against terrorists.

He said the entire nation stood behind their forces for the elimination of terrorism from the country. The elements challenging the writ of state are real enemies of the country and they will be dealt with iron hands.

Speaker deeply sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for the salvation and eternal peace of the departed soul.