Senate Chairman Gilani appreciates Christian Community’s role in country’s uplift

MULTAN, May 12 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Sunday that Christian community was performing important role in country’s uplift.

He said this during lunch in his honour given by Christian Community, led by MNA Naveed Amir Jeeva, at a local hotel.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani observed that he himself got education from La Salle School.

Commenting on services in health sector, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani observed that Mission Hospital’s role was also appreciable.

The Chairman Senate hoped that the community would continue to serve society with more dedication in future also.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani also vowed to resolve issues of the community on priority basis, especially hailing from South Punjab.

MNA Naveed Amir Jeeva, Bishop Yousuf Sohan, Bishop Leo Paul Roderick and some others hailed Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for matchless service in South Punjab’s uplift.

MNA Naveed Amir Jeeva stated that Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani ensured five percent jobs quota for minority. Similarly, August 11 was declared as Minority Day.

Apart from this, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani also performed important role and helped introduce four new seats in Senate.

On this occasion, local leader PPP Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Pastor Asif Raza, Samuel Sardar, Brother Qamar Father Patrick and some others were also present.