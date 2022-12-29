PIC organizes two-day training workshop for journalists

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):A two-day training workshop for new and mid-career journalists organized by Pakistan Information Center (PIC), a special project of Press Information Department (PID), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting concluded here on Thursday.

The workshop was held at the Information Service Academy (ISA) under the theme of “News Authenticity and Tools to Counter the Fake News & Anti-State Propaganda,” said a press release issued by PID.

The main objective of the workshop was to enlighten the participants on the need and importance of countering fake news and negative propaganda. The workshop was inaugurated by Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Ms. Shahira Shahid.

In the first session of the second day, Khyber TV Director Hassan Khan gave a detailed presentation about information warfare and propaganda tools and countering propaganda and answered the questions.

In the second session, former Director General of Radio Pakistan, Murtaza Solangi, highlighted the importance of verifying of facts and figures before the publication of the news story. He told the participants about the strategy to counter the propaganda against the state.

The third session was conducted by the Director General of the Information Service Academy, Saeed Ahmed Sheikh. He informed the participants about the need and importance of true news and keeping the national interests in mind while filing the news stories.

On the occasion, Project Director, Pakistan Information Center Muhammad Saghir Ahmad Wattoo while addressing to the participants, highlighted the importance of this training workshop and thanked all guest speakers and participants for showing their keen interest during the event.

At the end of the workshop, Chief Guest Executive Director General (EDG) Information Service Academy Syed Mubasher Toqeer Shah and President of National Press Club (NPC) Anwar Raza distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop. Later, he presented commemorative shields to the guest speakers.

On this occasion, commemorative shields were also presented to EDG ISA and President of NPC.

The participants emphasized the need to continue the series of such training workshops on important subjects in the future as well.