Mushaal distributes winter kits to refugees in Kashmiri Camp

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Sunday distributed winter kits among the refugees from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) residing in Kashmiri Refugees Camp Muzaffarabad.

She is accompanied by the Focal Person to SAPM Sabien Hussein Mullick and DG Legal Aid and Justice Authority Dr. Raheem Awan on a two-day visit to AJK. SAPM is leading an initiative to provide critical relief to refugees facing the challenges of harsh weather conditions in AJK, said a press release issued here.

The winter kits include essential items such as warm clothing, blankets, thermal socks, gloves, and other necessities to help vulnerable families in camp cope with the severe winter conditions.

She personally mingled and engaged in conversations with the refugees. She said that in the face of adversity, it was our collective responsibility to extend a helping hand to those who needed it the most. She said that the winter kits were aimed to provide some comfort and relief to the brave individuals and families forced to live away from their homeland due Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Expressing unwavering solidarity, she assured refugees in Azad Jammu and Kashmir that they would not be left alone in their plight. She expressed the Government of Pakistan commitment to alleviate the pain of their forced eviction from homes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). She said that apart from expending maximum public funds for AJK, the Government was also diverting private funding towards the region to ensure its uplift.

Mushaal assured the refugees that the recent distribution of aid was not a one-time effort but part of an ongoing commitment. She announced a Ramadan package for the refugees aimed at providing sustained relief during the holy month. She also expressed her steadfast commitment to ensure the establishment of proper education facilities for children within the refugee camps.

Mushaal expressed her belief in the liberation of Kashmir from Indian occupation, a day when refugees would be able to return to their homes and reunite with their loved ones. She said that the rightful owners of IIOJK were enduring suffering in refugee camps whereas India was busy distributing domiciles to non-Kashmiris to alter the demographic landscape of IIOJK. She urged the UN for immediate action to facilitate the conduct of a plebiscite in accordance with its resolutions so that families displaced by the conflict could return to their homes, reunite with their loved ones and rebuild their lives in a peaceful and just environment.

Mushaal also undertook a visit to Central Jail Muzaffarabad, where she issued directives to the superintendent to ensure all necessary measures to facilitate the prisoners. She underscored that prisons were correction facilities meant for reformation of convicts and their conversion into contributing citizens of the State. She further underscored that convicts or under-trials individuals continue to be entitled to fundamental human rights and the State remains duty-bound to protect and preserve their rights at any cost. She distributed winter kits among the prisoners to provide them some relief during the colder months.