Inter-University Chess Championship starts at LUMHS

HYDERABAD, Jan 14 (APP): The All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess (Men) Championship started at the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Science (LUMHS), Jamshoro on Sunday.

According to university spokesman, the championship organized in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), would continue till January 17.

The spokesman said 20 teams from different universities were participating in the championship.

LUMHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan, while welcoming the participating teams, said the game of chess strengthened the human mind as it was an exercise of intellect.

Besides officials of participating teams, Director Sports of LUMHS Faisal Laghari was also present on the occasion.

The teams of LUMHS, University of Punjab, Lahore, University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, University of Management and Technology, Lahore, Islamia University, Bahawalpur, Comsats University, Islamabad, NUML University, Islamabad, University of Karachi, IBA Sukkur, Institute of Business Management (IOBM) Karachi, Sindh University Jamshoro and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, among others, are participating in the championship.