Modi a threat for peace in region: Masood

RAWALPINDI, Oct 25 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan Sunday said that extremist policies of Modi government were a serious threat to peace and security in the entire region.

Addressing a function held under the auspicious of Kashmir Institute for International Relations (KIIR) at Punjab Arts Council, AJK president said that no power on the earth can weaken the bonds of Kashmiris with Pakistan.

This is evident from the fact that India had used every means to win the hearts and minds of the Kashmiris during the last seven decades, and when it was convinced that the Kashmiris were not ready to accept its slavery, it decided to eliminate the whole Kashmiri nation, he added.

He maintained the talks with India could not be succeeded without the involvement of the genuine representatives of Kashmiris.

Kashmiri youth are being martyred every day and occupied forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has detained more than 14,000 Kashmiri youth in detaining camps. Women and children are not safe from Indian barbarism, he added.

Masood Khan has demanded the international community to take notice of human rights violations by India in IIOJK and restore the disputed status there.

Kashmiri leaders imprisoned in IIOJK should be released immediately, he said, adding that media is also restricted there and journalists are being disappeared for telling the truth.

The president thanked the government of Pakistan and said that after 50 years, Pakistani government has revived the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council.

Addressing on the occasion, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi said the minorities including Sikh, Christian and Hindu communities are respected to us and no one will be allowed to play with their lives and dignity.

He urged upon the international community to “build bridges and respect each other’s religions and beliefs”

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the promotion of inter-faith and inter-cultural harmony.

He said fascist Modi is a question mark for the world, India is the second largest exporter of meat in the world, on other hand If a Muslim slaughters a cow, he is being killed.