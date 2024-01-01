Minister lays foundation stone of Shah Alla Ditta Caves preservation & development project

ISLAMABAD, Jan 01 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah on Monday laid the foundation stone of Shah Alla Ditta Caves development, conservation, preservation and restoration.

Federal Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Division Humaira Ahmed, Director General Department of Archaeology & Museums (DOAM) Dr Abdul Azeem and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Department of Archaeology & Museums (DOAM) Islamabad has declared the site a “Protected Antiquity” under the Antiquities Act 1975 on 13-08-2016.

He said that DOAM, National Heritage & Culture Division, has started conservation, preservation, restoration & development of the caves during the current financial year.

He said that the work includes Archaeological excavation, complete documentation of the site, geotechnical study of binding materials, construction of drainage works as well as Soft and hard landscaping.

Shah Allah Ditta caves are situated on the southern side of the Margalla hills in a small picturesque valley, 14 kilometers northwest of the capital city of Islamabad. Caves consist of two natural rock shelters of Kanjur stone situated on either side of a natural spring of hot water.

The front side of the eastern cave is covered with a wall of undressed kanjur stone laid in mud mortar. The facade of the cave is covered with mud plaster having many coatings of red color.

On the smooth surface of the wall, some paintings are executed in black color but in the later period, the paintings are covered with a layer of whitewash.

The paintings are of Hindu origin, probably of god Vishnu (the savior).

Interior of the cave is divided into upper and lower halves. Walls are treated with mud plaster having many coatings of white wash but now the color of the walls become blackish due to the smoke of the fire used by the dwellers.

In front of the cave are the remains of a paved channel and a square water tank constructed in limestone blocks laid in lime mortar.

Many Hindu families were living in Shah Allah Ditta village before partition and the caves were used by them for their daily worship and remained in occupation till 1947.

It may be mentioned here that Jamal Shah, Interim Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture recently inaugurated the preservation and development of Mai Qamro Mosque and Muqarab Khan Tomb located in a small village ‘Bagh Jogian’ in the vicinity of Islamabad.

The minister has ordered the Department of Archaeology and Museum to expedite the pace of work to restore the Mosque and Muqarab Khan Tomb in its original form besides enhancing its outlook.