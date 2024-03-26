Master Inayat Hussain was remembered on 31st death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):Renowned composer Master Inayat Hussain was remembered on his 31st death anniversary where social media users paid him rich tributes for his unforgettable services in entertainment industry.

Inayat was born in Lahore’s Bhati Gate area in 1916. His musical journey began under the tutelage of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan of the Patiala gharana, where he mastered traditional classical music and learned to play various instruments, including the harmonium,a private news channel reported.

In the early stages of his career, Hussain showcased his talents in theatrical organizations across British India, earning recognition as both a singer and actor. His musical prowess led him to serve as a Court Singer to the Nawab of Rampur briefly.

Hussain’s career soared when he joined Columbia Gramophone Recording Company and His Master’s Voice music labels as a music composer, collaborating with acclaimed singers like Roshan Ara Begum and Malika Pukhraj.

His legacy includes composing music for approximately 65 films, beginning with “Kamli” in 1946, prior to Pakistan’s independence. Notably, his breakthrough came with the super-hit song “Payal Mein Geet Hain Chhumm Chhumm Ke” from the film “Gumnaam” in 1954.

Inayat Hussain’s innovative compositions earned him accolades, including praise from renowned classical musician Amir Khan for his work on “Ulfat Ki Nai Manzil Ko Chala” in 1955.

Hussain remained a pioneering force in Pakistani film music, leaving behind a rich musical legacy that continues to resonate with audiences to this day.