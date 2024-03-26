WWF-Pakistan highlights vital role of groundwater recharge wells

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):WWF-Pakistan arranged a field visit to the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, where two groundwater recharge wells have been constructed as part of the Ravi River Restoration Project.

The event brought together industry experts, academia, and members from the Ministry of Water Resources to witness the ongoing efforts towards ensuring the responsible and efficient use of water resources in the region, according to a news release.

The Ravi River Restoration Project, funded by the Coca-Cola Foundation in partnership with WWF-Pakistan, is replenishing water through a combination of interventions.

These include rainwater harvesting systems, recharge wells, floating treatment wetlands, ablution water reuse systems, water-efficient fixtures, and on-farm water management practices.