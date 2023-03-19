Marriyum lambasts Imran Khan for playing victim card

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for playing a victim card following a raid of the police on his residence at Zaman Park the other day.

The minister, in a tweet, termed Imran Khan a “shameless person” who, according to her, sent daughters of his opponents behind bars and put them in death cells during his four-year (mis) rule.

ایک بہادر خاتون نے انکی دوڑیں لگوا دیں۔دہشت گرد جھوٹے چوہے سے لے کر نیچے تک سب کی چیخیں نکل گئی ہیں .ہیرے، انگوٹھیاں بٹورنے والی گھریلو خاتون ہے؟اپنی بیٹی قبول نہ کرنے والا کہتا ہے بشری بی بی اکیلی تھی؟ دوسروں کی بیٹیاں گرفتار کرانے، سزائے موت کی چکیوں میں ڈالنے والا بے شرم آدمی pic.twitter.com/iQdYU5uEJI — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) March 19, 2023

She said Imran Khan, who had not declared Tyrian as his daughter, had been claiming that her wife Bushra Bibi was home alone when the police carried out a raid at his residence. How a woman, who received rings and diamonds as corruption, could be a housewife, she said while questioning Imran Khan’s different claims about his wife.

The minister said the entire leaders of the PTI were afraid of a brave woman Maryam Nawaz.