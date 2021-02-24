Legislation against corporal punishment historic: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday said the legislation, passed by the lower house on prohibition against corporal punishment to children in educational institutions and other places in the Islamabad Capital Territory, was historic.

In a statement, he said the law against corporal punishment of children was necessary as the violence was affecting the physical and mental growth and educational activities of the children.

The Speaker appreciated the singer and founder of the Zindagi Trust Foundation Shehzad Roy for his efforts for stopping physical violence on children.

He said Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and member National Assembly Mehnaz Akbar Aziz played a critical role in the passage of the important legislation.