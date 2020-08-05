Kashmiris facing brutalities of Modi govt with courage: Chohan

LAHORE, Aug 05 (APP):Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan said on Wednesday the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

were facing brutalities by Modi government with courage and determination.

Talking to the media at Lahore Press Club, he said that Modi’s fascist

government could not succeed in demoralizing the valiant Kashmiris in

their just cause of freedom.

The information minister on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and people of Pakistan paid tribute

to innocent Kashmiris of IIOJK for rendering unprecedented sacrifices

for achieving the right of self determination.

He strongly condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak

Sangh (RSS), Indian media and their establishment for exploiting the innocent

Kashmiris.

Fayazul Hasan Chohan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only

leader in the history of the country who after taking oath as PM had been

highlighting Kashmir issue effectively and kept it alive at all international levels.

He said the credit went to PM Imran Khan that in his leadership the IIOJK

was added to the official map of Pakistan, adding that Imran Khan was a

hero of Pakistan and he wanted to see Pakistan as developed and prosperous

country.

He said that incident of Babri Mosque had exposed the ugly face of so-called

secular India across the globe.

He said, “India is not only a threat to regional peace but also for the entire world.”

He said that in India temple was being constructed after demolishing historic

Babari Mosque, whereas, in Pakistan temples were being renovated, work had

been started on Kartarpur corridor and minorities were being given their due rights.

He said that India was hurting the sentiments of Muslims through its actions

while in Pakistan all minorities were enjoying equal rights under the constitution

of Pakistan.

The Minister said that international community should take notice of India’s human

rights violations. He said that those who were conspiring against Pakistan would

fail in their nefarious designs.