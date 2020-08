Aug 5 beginning of India’s fall: AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK): Aug 05 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday declared August 5, as the darkest day in the history of Jammu & Kashmir state.

He said this bleak day may also prove to be beginning of the fall of India and its expansionism soon.

He was addressing two separate international webinars through video link from Muzaffarabad on the occasion of Yaum-e-Istehsal, AJK President office told media Wednesday evening.

These webinars were organized by Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General US-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum and Javed Rathore, Chairman, Kashmir Solidarity Forum.

“The organized campaign launched by 56 groups of Kashmiri expatriates in five continents of the world against India’s action of August 5 in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) will certainly frustrate India’s heinous and sordid designs,” he declared.

The AK president stressed the Kashmiri expatriates and their lobbying groups to mount pressure on India to end the military siege of Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, lift uncalled restrictions on media, and release all political detainees along with the juvenile Kashmiri prisoners languishing in the Indian prisons since August 5 last year.

“The responsibilities of the Kashmiri expatriates have increased manifold in the changed situation, and now they will have to take the Kashmir cause as their first and foremost priority by actively working with the members of the parliaments (MPs), civil society activists and media in the countries they are residing in to solicit support for the internationally-recognized right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people,” he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said there was a need to raise voice against Indian settler-colonial project of Kashmir because under the garb of this plan, India had constantly been engaged in demographic apartheid of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir in order to turn it into its settlement.

He pointed out that India had granted domicile of Kashmir to more than 400,000 Indian citizens during the last four months, and if this disgusting exercise continued, the demography of the whole state would change in next three to four years.

He further pointed out that fascist Indian Occupation army had started development of illegal settlements by amending Jammu and Kashmir Development Act in the illegally occupied territory to grab the land of Kashmiris and facilitating the RSS and Shiv Sena goons to settle there.

Referring to the recent report of Genocide Watch, President Masood Khan said IIOJK had entered into the final stage of the 10 stages of genocide and the final stage was complete annihilation of Kashmiris.

Drawing an analogy between new settler laws introduced by BJP-RSS regime in IIOJK and Nazi Germany, Khan said Jews were legally eliminated by declaring non-citizen before they were physically eliminated in 1935 under Nuremberg Laws before the start of World War II.

The AJK president warned that India lacks capability to come up to the expectations of the United States and some West European countries which desire to use it as pawn against China.

Enumerating the success of Kashmiris and Pakistan in the wake of August 5, 2019 Indian actions in IIOJK, Masood Khan said with the help of China, Pakistan had been able to raise the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council for the first time in the last 50 years besides making important parliaments of the world including UK, European and French Parliament to speak for the oppressed people of Kashmir.

He said world media also exposed false narrative of India by publishing numerous reports about what is happening in Kashmir. AJK President appreciated the contribution made by the Pakistani and the Kashmiri expatriates in highlighting the Kashmir issue on the international level.

Expressing his deepest appreciation to Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, Javed Rathore and other diaspora community leaders for their continuous efforts in raising the issue of Kashmri in the USA, Europe and other parts of the world, the AJK president said despite many challenges members of the Kashmiri community had been very steadfast in their struggle for achieving the freedom and liberty of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Praising Malaysian leader and Chairman of Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Movement (MAPIM) Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid, President Masood termed him a trendsetter and an instrumental to get Friends of Kashmir Groups in ten Asian countries of Asian region.

This was Azmi Abdul Hamid who have brought Muzaffarabad and Kuala Lumpur closer and also have facilitated the President to hold high level meetings during his visit to Malaysia, he maintained.