Anti-dengue surveillance geared up

LAHORE, Apr 27 (APP):The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf on Saturday visited Union Council UC-95 Gulberg, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owners about dengue preventive measures.

He checked houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed the close monitoring of dengue larva elimination. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anam Fatima visited UC-52 to inspect anti dengue arrangements at under-construction commercial buildings. She also assessed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and instructed the area in-charges to complete their task in accordance with the micro plan. She directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zenab Tahir inspected anti-dengue measures at UC-122 and reviewed the dengue case response. She visited the houses of dengue patients and inquired about their health and dengue teams response.

All other assistant commissioners also conducted inspection visits in their jurisdictions and monitored the anti-dengue arrangements besides monitoring the fumigation process.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider has appealed to the citizens to keep their surroundings clean and fresh to avoid dengue fever. People are requested not to let rainwater stand anywhere, she added.