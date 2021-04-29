ISO certification conferred to PBM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification (ISO-9001-2015) was conferred on Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Panagahs (shelter homes) on Thursday for providing international standard quality management services to the deserving neglected segment of society.

Managing Director PBM Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokar and former MD Aon Abbas Buppi received the certifications in a ceremony held here at its headquarters.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PMS Iram Jehangir conferred the certification to the incumbent and former MDs.

Speaking on the occasion MD Khokar vowed continue providing quality services to deserving persons. He lauded the services of former MD Senator Aon Abbas Buppi.

He said the quality services were being improved further, besides bringing transparency and innovation in various services provided to pauper persons.