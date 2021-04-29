Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor is selling and displaying fruit chart to attract the customer... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor is selling and displaying fruit chart to attract the customer during holy fasting month of Ramzan ul Mubarak at Fawara Chowk Thu, 29 Apr 2021, 10:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-29 PESHAWAR: April 29 A vendor is selling and displaying fruit chart to attract the customer during holy fasting month of Ramzan ul Mubarak at Fawara Chowk. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ Vendors preparing traditional food stuff (Parathas) for Sehri at a local market during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people offering third Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzan Vendors frying traditional food item Samosa and Kachori for Iftari during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak A local vendor is selling and displaying children handbags to attract the customer at Sadar Chowk