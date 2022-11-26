IRSA releases 81,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 81,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 50,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1512.37 feet and was 114.37 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 23,200 cusecs while outflow was 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1139.85 feet, which was 89.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 9,100 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded at 56,500, 39,700, 28,300, and 13,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 2,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.