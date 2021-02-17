ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that India could not hide the reality by arranging guided visits of foreign envoys to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He tweeted regarding the visit of a selected European parliamentary group arranged by the Indian authorities on Wednesday (February 17th) to mislead the international community about the ground situation in IIOJK.

“Ahead of a ‘staged’ diplomats’ tour to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian occupation authorities have removed military bunkers from roads where the diplomats are scheduled to travel through, to give a semblance of normalcy to the envoys. But truth will speak itself,” it added.