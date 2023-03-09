Imran seeking ‘NRO’ from PPP: Qadir Mandokhail

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Chairman of the Special Committee on Affected Employees of the National Assembly Dr. Qadir Khan Mandokhail on Thursday recalled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan used to allege the Pakistan Peoples Party for seeking NRO-euphemism used for asking for concession in corruption cases.

“Now Imran Khan is seeking NRO from the PPP, which is not possible,” he accused

Talking to a private news channel, Mandokhail said the PPP leadership had faced fake cases but never disrupted the supremacy of the law and violated the Constitution.

“PTI during the four-year of government mocked the illness of PPP and PML-N leadership, and now PTI chief is using his injury as a legal shield,” he further accused referring to medical explanations given by Imran before the courts in various cases.

On the question of the death of PTI worker, he expressed his sorrow and said investigations should be carried out to probe the incident and the culprit should be held accountable.